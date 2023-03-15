Are Ministers concerned only about Kavitha, asks Jeevan Reddy

March 15, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Minister and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) T. Jeevan Reddy wondered why the Ministers and MLAs were silent on the alleged leak of question papers in the recruitment tests conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) despite the interests of lakhs of aspirants being associated with it.

“Ministers and MLAs who made a hue and cry over Kavitha’s questioning in the Delhi liquor policy are silent when lakhs of youngsters in Telangana are agitated over the alleged leak of papers,” he said at a press conference here on Wednesday. Were not they concerned about the interests of Telangana youngsters who fought for a separate state, he asked, asking if Ms. Kavitha was more important to them than the students and youth.

The Congress MLC alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s focus was on saving his daughter from the Delhi liquor policy case rather than the interests of Telangana. “He has not spoken a word on it like always,” he said, taking a dig at IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao who, he said, was always active on Twitter but had no time to tweet on the TSPSC issue.

Mr. Jeevan Reddy demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the whole episode as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) would act as per the directions of the Chief Minister and the truth would never come out. He alleged that there were far bigger people behind the leak than the accused and only a CBI enquiry could reveal the truth.

He said TSPSC chairman B. Janardhan Reddy should resign on moral grounds and the TSPSC Secretary should go on leave since the TSPSC employees were involved in the leak.