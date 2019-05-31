Archives bifurcated between TS and AP amicably

Bifurcation of the archives wing of the erstwhile undivided State has been completed except for digitisation of the government orders issued from formation of Andhra Pradesh in 1956.

In the process, the Telangana State Archives and Research Institute has succeeded in retaining core documents, those spanning from the Bahmani period in early 1400 AD and Asaf Jahi period in 1700s till the merger of Hyderabad State into the Indian Union in 1948. The records which were transferred to the State archives from Kurnool, the erstwhile capital of Andhra State, from 1953 to 1956, will be transferred to the successor State of Andhra Pradesh while Telangana will retain all the other documents.

According to the memorandum of understanding signed between the two States, the Telangana archives would enable the neighbouring State to gain access to digitised copies of records while retaining the original documents in its possession.

Hyderabad State

“We convinced the Andhra Pradesh government we will retain the pre-Independence records as they form the history of the erstwhile Hyderabad State,” Archives Director Zareena Parveen told The Hindu thanking the AP government for extending its cooperation in completing bifurcation in a smooth manner. The archives has the precious collection of documents, including those from the family and private collections, which form an integral part of Telangana’s history. Though the records of Andhra State and those from the erstwhile Madras Presidency were transferred to the Telangana archives in late 1950s, adequate effort had been taken to ensure that they were not mixed with the original records of the Hyderabad State.

In the process of bifurcation, the officials concerned took adequate care to see that records like gazettes issued from national capital and other important documents with single copies are retained in Telangana.

Digitised copies

“Researchers and officials from the AP government can take digitised copies of these records as and when they require and the cost of digitisation would be borne by the two States equally,” she said.

The archives wing is presently engaged in digitising the records of 14 key departments from 1956 till the day the State was bifurcated and digitisation of orders pertaining to Education department has almost been completed. “Once digitised, a set of copies of these orders will be given to the neighbouring State. In addition, AP can also take the originals of specific orders/records pertaining to the 13 districts under its jurisdiction and the Telangana archives will keep digitised records of these,” she said.

The staff of the archives had also been bifurcated in accordance with the population ratio 58:42. Of the 180 employees at different levels, Andhra Pradesh had been given 104 posts and Telangana got 76 as its share. “We have managed to ensure that the staff working in wings like record keeping and maintenance of Telangana origin are retained here,” she said.