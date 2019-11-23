‘Arbitration is the best solution for pending cases’

J.L.N. Murthy, governing council member, regional centre in-charge and secretary, International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ICADR), Hyderabad, said that the government of Telangana issued G.O. 597 referring arbitration cases up to ₹40 lakh to ICADR as also those cases which were pending in courts.

In consonance of the G.O., a memo No. 1235 was issued in January last directing all the departments to refer the pending cases of arbitration to the ICADR and also those cases which were pending in courts for the early settlement, he said. He said that the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Act-2019 will help India become a hub for domestic and global arbitration for settling commercial disputes.

Delivering the keynote address at the inaugural of the two-day workshop on the skills and techniques in Alternative Disputes Resolution (ADR) methods for the Mission Bhagiratha engineers, here on Saturday, he said that the amendment to the Arbitration Act will facilitate achieving the goal of improving institutional arbitration by establishing an independent body to lay down standards to make arbitration process more friendly, cost effective and ensure timely disposal of cases.

Mr. Murthy also spoke on formation of Arbitration Council of India (ACI) and its composition, appointment of arbitrators, time limits of arbitration, confidentiality of proceedings and arbitrator immunity.

Attending as the chief guest, the Collector M. Ram Mohan Rao said that the workshop would be very useful for engineers in their day-to-day work and advised all the engineers of Mission Bhagiratha department to make use of it to gain necessary skills and techniques in arbitration. He stressed on the need of taking these ADR methods to the public at large.

The Collector appreciated the efforts of ICADR regional centre for its efforts in promoting, propagating and popularising ADR methods in the State, particularly arbitration. At the outset the organisers said that the ICADR was an autonomous organisation working under the aegis of the Supreme Court of India. The Chief Justice of India is the chairperson of the ICADR.