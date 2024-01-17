Aragen Life Sciences to invest 2,000 crore in expanding its footprint in Telangana

January 17, 2024 03:08 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Aragen Life sciences has announced plans for expansion of its footprint in Telangana with ₹2,000 crore and envisaging employment potential of 1,500 jobs.

The investment would help the firm further its existing facility at Mallapur and the announcements cements the city’s position as a hub for drug discovery and development. The announcement gives a boost to the city reputed as hub for CROs (Contract Research Organisations). Hyderabad is serving more than 1,000 innovators globally in their efforts to discover and develop new drugs and devices.

Aragen’s expansion plans are aimed at drug discovery, development and manufacturing for global life sciences industry. Aragen whole time director and CEO Manni Kantipudi made the announcement during his meeting with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at Davos.

The Chief Minister said the company’s plans for massive investment reflected the new Government’s resolve to build next level vibrant ecosystem, infrastructure and showcasing the rich talent pool that could drive innovation to work.

Mr. Manni Kantipudi said the company was excited about the five-year expansion plans involving investment of ₹2,000 crore. The Chief Minister’s leadership inspired confidence that Hyderabad would consolidate its “undisputed” national status as headquarters for CROs and CDMOs over the years.

He said the State Capital offered modern infrastructure, access to the best scientific talent, strong network of suppliers and an ecosystem that allowed innovation in digital technologies. Thanking the State Government for its strong support, he said the company was looking forward to complete the expansion process in the coming years.

