AR constable found dead

A 29-year-old Armed Reserve (AR) constable of the old undivided Khammam district, who was recently allotted to Mulugu district, allegedly hanged himself to death at a private lodge in Khammam town on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar, an AR constable of 2020 batch, a resident of Yagna Narayanapuram in Kallur mandal of Khammam district.

He took the drastic step hours before his engagement ceremony slated for Monday afternoon at his native village, sources said.

He checked into the lodge on Sunday. The housekeeping staff grew suspicious after repeated knocks on the door did not get any response on Monday morning.

The hotel management alerted the local police, who rushed to the lodge. They broke open the door and found Ashok hanging from the ceiling fan, sources said.

Reasons for his extreme step were not known immediately.

The Khammam three-town police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000)