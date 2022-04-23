AR constable dies in accident
An Armed Reserve constable posted with the Greyhounds unit died in an accident in Raidurgam police limits on Saturday.
Kethavath Gopal, 34, hailing from Vikarabad, was on his way to the office at around 8 a.m., when his motorcycle skidded and he reportedly fell under the rear tyres of an RTC bus that was passing by his right side.
The constable died instantly. His remains were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for further procedure. Mr. Gopal is survived by wife and three children.
