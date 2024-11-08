A.P.’s witness feigns ignorance about records on ad-hoc sharing plan for Krishna waters after 2015

HYDERABAD

The Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-II) headed by Justice Brijesh Kumar has adjourned the cross-examination of a witness appearing for Andhra Pradesh, Anil Kumar Goyal, a hydrologist, to December 5 after three days of examining his testimony/affidavit by Telangana from November 6.

Senior advocate C.S. Vaidyanathan examined Mr. Goyal in the matter related to adjudication of equitable apportionment of the undivided share of Krishna waters allocated to erstwhile Andhra Pradesh — 811 tmc ft and any additional allocation over and above that — between the residuary A.P. and new State of Telangana. The cross-examination is likely to be concluded on December 5 and 6.

The witness appearing for A.P. stated during the three days of cross-examination that the operational protocol proposed by him is based on the existing allocations and any change in the allocation including project-wise allocation would necessitate a change in the protocol, but he is of the view that it would not undergo any substantial change.

According to irrigation officials witnessing the cross-examination that went on from November 6 to 8, Mr. Goyal avoided replying a poser from Mr. Vaidyanathan whether he (Goyal) was aware that people of Telangana region had been agitating for over 50 years about the injustice done to them over the administrative arrangement evolved by the erstwhile A.P. earmarking waters of Krishna, mainly for in-basin and outside basin needs in the Andhra/Rayalaseema regions, ignoring the pressing in-basin requirements in Telangana region.

The A.P.’s witness also admitted that he was aware, after going through records and discussions held with A.P. officials, that the administrative arrangement agreed upon after the bifurcation of erstwhile A.P. into residuary A.P. and Telangana was meant only for one year (2015-16 water year). He, however, avoided direct response when probed whether Telangana has been consistently opposing the same thereafter and insisting upon an ad-hoc arrangement of at least 50:50 ratio till the adjudication of apportionment of undivided share.

When probed further on his submission that some arrangement was continued after 2015 and even the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) was relying upon it, Mr. Goyal stated that he did not see any record of discussions for any of the subsequent years on continuing the arrangement of 2015. He was also cross-examined by another senior advocate appearing for Telangana V. Ravinder Rao on related aspects.

The Irrigation department officials stated that the Tribunal has allowed A.P. and TG to file memos to adopt the pleadings and documents filed in the Section 89 (A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014) reference in the present proceedings as well. The two States were told to provide a combined list of issues from both references (Section 89 of APRA and the October 6, 2023 terms of reference under Section 3 of ISRWD Act) to assist in the final hearing.