‘Approach Union Home Ministry afresh for security’

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of Telangana High Court on Tuesday disposed of a writ petition filed by Malkajgiri Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy for enhancement of security, directing him to file a fresh representation on the matter to Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The judge said the new request must be filed within two weeks to Union Home Secretary. He directed the Home Ministry to consider the fresh application by the MP in accordance with the law within six weeks of receiving it. The judge also asked the Home Ministry to consult Telangana State, if necessary, on the matter as per the provisions of the law.

Mr. Reddy filed the writ petition stating that he had threat to his life from real estate tycoon Jupally Rameshwara Rao and some leaders of the present regime in Telangana State since he was fighting against them on different issues. He stated that despite Union Home Minister responding through a letter to his representation for providing 4+4 personal security guards, the Union Home Secretary did not respond.

Earlier in the day, presenting his arguments Assistant Solicitor General Namawarapu Rajeshwar Rao told the court that the petitioner did not mention the dates on which he had represented to the Union Home Ministry seeking enhanced security. There was no material supporting his contentions either, Mr. Rao told the court.

Special government pleader S. Sharath, appearing for Telangana Home Secretary, told the court that Mr. Reddy had no threat to his life. The allegations made by the petitioners that some persons were posing threat to his life were not true, he said.