Appreciation for FRO

Mancherial Forest Range Officer Sushma Rao received appreciation from the Wildlife Conservation Society-India (WCS) for her work in curbing trafficking of wild animal parts. The WCS has given her a certificate of appreciation which recognises the efforts of the Mancherial Forest Department towards countering illegal trade in wildlife in Telangana.
“We had seized a few precious horns and antlers of black buck, cheetal and chowsingha from the residence of a poacher in Mamidigattu on January 31 besides a hare skin and snares used to poach wild animals,” revealed the 2015 batch FRO.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.