Appreciation for FRO

Mancherial Forest Ranger Officer Sushma Rao and her team after seizure of snares and antlers at Mamidigattu a month back.   | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Mancherial forest department work in countering poachers receives appreciation

Mancherial Forest Range Officer Sushma Rao received appreciation from the Wildlife Conservation Society-India (WCS) for her work in curbing trafficking of wild animal parts. The WCS has given her a certificate of appreciation which recognises the efforts of the Mancherial Forest Department towards countering illegal trade in wildlife in Telangana.

“We had seized a few precious horns and antlers of black buck, cheetal and chowsingha from the residence of a poacher in Mamidigattu on January 31 besides a hare skin and snares used to poach wild animals,” revealed the 2015 batch FRO.

