Appraisal of PRLIS not possible till adjudication of water share, CWC Directorate informs Telangana CM

March 18, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
A group of workers engaged by the agency executing the second stage lift pump house of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) at Yedula in Wanaparthy district.

A group of workers engaged by the agency executing the second stage lift pump house of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) at Yedula in Wanaparthy district. | Photo Credit: File Photo

hyderabad

The Project Appraisal Directorate in the Central Water Commission (CWC) has addressed a letter to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, stating that the appraisal of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) cannot be carried out currently as the matter is sub-judice since adjudication of water sharing between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is before Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT)-II.

In response to a VIP reference made by the Telangana CM in January, the Directorate wrote back that the detailed project report of PRLIS taken up by Telangana in the Krishna Basin was submitted to the CWC for techno-economical appraisal on September 13, 2022, and was under examination.

However, as the project involved the utilisation of Krishna River water and in the gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti on October 6, 2023, further terms of reference for adjudication to the KWDT-II for examination.

As the shares of A.P. and Telangana in the en bloc allocation of Krishna water to erstwhile A.P. were yet to be adjudicated including the transfer of water from Godavari to Krishna through the Polavaram project, the appraisal of PRLIS can not be taken up till the matter is finalised.

The information was shared by the MoJS in response to an application filed by RTI activist Inaganti Ravikumar, who expressed concern over the allocation of water to PRLIS, national project status to it and completion of the project.

