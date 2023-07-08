ADVERTISEMENT

Appointment letters handed over to 1,560 ASHAs for 3 urban districts of Telangana

July 08, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health T.Harish Rao handed over appointment documents to 1,560 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) appointed in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal districts under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Speaking at a programme organised at Shilpa Kala Vedika on Friday, Mr. Harish Rao said that in Telangana, 100% children are vaccinated and the State has achieved the highest percentage of institutional deliveries. In the past, 70% of deliveries took place in private hospitals, but government hospitals are enjoying that distinction. He said Telangana is leading the way by providing the highest salary of ₹9,900 to ASHAs in the country while States like Gujarat and those under Congress and BJP pay only ₹4,500 to ASHAs.

The Minister said modernisation of Osmania General Hospital would be taken up once the court case is disposed of.

