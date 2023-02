February 13, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Manju Jain, National Head, Indian Youth Congress Social Media, appointed Reshma Alam, Chanchlesh Vyas, Divyansh Girdhar and Narala Nihar Youth Congress officer-bearers on Monday. They were asked to strengthen the hands of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.