Appointed for ST Cooperative Finance Development Corporation

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has appointed Nalgonda Raythu Bandhu Samithi president Eslavath Ramchander Naik as Chairman of Telangana State Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Development Corporation. The State Government has issued orders in this regard.

The Chief Minister handed over the appointment letter to Ram Chander Naik in Pragati Bhavan and congratulated him. TRS Nalgonda district party president and Devarakonda MLA Ramavath Ravindra Kumar, Rythu Bandhu Samithi State president and MLC P. Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC Takkellapally Ravinder and Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagat were present.