Eslavath Ramchander Naik appointed chairman of Telangana State Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Corporation

August 04, 2022 21:09 IST

Mr. Naik met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with TRS leaders of Nalgonda district to collect his appointment letter.

Eslavath Ramchander Naik, District Coordinator of Rytu Bandhu Samiti for Nalgonda, has been appointed chairman of Telangana State Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Corporation, for a period of two years.

