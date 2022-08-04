Telangana

Eslavath Ramchander Naik appointed chairman of Telangana State Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Corporation

Special Correspondent Hyderabad August 04, 2022 21:09 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 21:40 IST

Eslavath Ramchander Naik, District Coordinator of Rytu Bandhu Samiti for Nalgonda, has been appointed chairman of Telangana State Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Corporation, for a period of two years.

Mr. Naik met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with TRS leaders of Nalgonda district to collect his appointment letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Telangana
Hyderabad
tribals
Read more...