Telangana

Appointed chairman

Eslavath Ramchander Naik, District Coordinator of Rytu Bandhu Samiti for Nalgonda, has been appointed chairman of Telangana State Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Corporation, for a period of two years.

Mr. Naik met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with TRS leaders of Nalgonda district to collect his appointment letter.


