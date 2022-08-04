Appointed chairman
Eslavath Ramchander Naik, District Coordinator of Rytu Bandhu Samiti for Nalgonda, has been appointed chairman of Telangana State Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Corporation, for a period of two years.
Mr. Naik met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with TRS leaders of Nalgonda district to collect his appointment letter.
