Apply online for IPE PGDM programmes

Last date for applying is February 28

The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) is inviting applications for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes for the 2021-23 batch.

It offers Post Graduate Diploma in Management (General); PGDM – Banking, Insurance and Financial Services; PGDM – Marketing and PGDM – International Business and PGDM – Human Resource Management apart from Executive PGDM.

Applications will be accepted till February 28. Applicants in their final year graduation with CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT/ ATMA/ GMAT scores can visit www.ipeindia.org for online application. Students without these examinations can also apply. Details on 93919 32129 and 91547 09139, a press release said.