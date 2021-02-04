Telangana

Apply online for IPE PGDM programmes

The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) is inviting applications for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes for the 2021-23 batch.

It offers Post Graduate Diploma in Management (General); PGDM – Banking, Insurance and Financial Services; PGDM – Marketing and PGDM – International Business and PGDM – Human Resource Management apart from Executive PGDM.

Applications will be accepted till February 28. Applicants in their final year graduation with CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT/ ATMA/ GMAT scores can visit www.ipeindia.org for online application. Students without these examinations can also apply. Details on 93919 32129 and 91547 09139, a press release said.

