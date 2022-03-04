Apply before March 15 for mutual transfer, staff told

The State government has asked the employees desirous of applying for mutual transfer in inter-local cadres to submit their applications before March 15.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, in a circular issued on Thursday, recalled that the government had permitted employees to opt for mutual transfers. The government, for the convenience of the employees, took steps to see that provisions listed under Para 7 and 8 of the orders would not be applicable for mutual transfers between two employees of the same erstwhile district cadre. "Their seniority shall be protected," Mr. Somesh Kumar averred.

Employees desirous of mutual transfers could apply in the IFIMS portal before the deadline. The government received 31 applications for mutual transfers so far.