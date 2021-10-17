Applications invited to posts at new medical colleges

HYDERABAD

17 October 2021 19:38 IST

Telangana’s Director of Medical Education (DME) has invited applications from eligible candidates for appointment to the posts of professor, associate professor and assistant professor on contract basis (temporary) for a period of one year in the required specialities. They would work in eight new government medical colleges or general hospitals. The last date to submit the applications is before 5 p.m. of October 28.

The new government medical colleges are at Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Sangareddy, Mancherial, and Ramagundam. The colleges would become functional from next academic year - 2022-23, said DME K. Ramesh Reddy.

The State government has recently filed application with the Medical Council of India seeking permission to offer MBBS course at the colleges.

Advertising

Advertising

The applications are sought to the departments of Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pharmacology, Pathology, Microbiology, Forensic Medicine, Community Medicine, General Medicine, Psychiatry, Orthopaedics, Anaesthesiology, Radiodiagnosis, Emergency Medicine. The requirement of recruits varies with the departments.