Applications invited for TSWREIS principal posts

The last date for submission of online applications for the post of Principal, Degree Colleges (Women) in Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has been extended from February 19 to February 26. In case of candidates belonging to SC/ST/differently-abled categories, the minimum pass percentage in their Post Graduation is 50%. Further details can be collected by contacting the TREI-RB office at No. 040-23317140, during all working days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last date for submission of online applications is February 26.
