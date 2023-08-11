Telangana government announces tourism awards, invites applications

August 11, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government has decided to introduce Telangana State Tourism Awards under various categories on the eve of World Tourism Day celebrations on September 27, 2023, with the theme ‘Tourism and Green Investments’.

The awards will be given to all the segments of the travel industry recognised either by the Central or the State government; travel agents; tour operators; classified hotels; restaurants; and independent hotels that made outstanding contributions towards the growth of the tourism sector.

Awards will be given under 26 categories, including excellence in writing/publication; best film on Telangana tourism/heritage; travel agents/tour operators; classified hotels; best wayside amenities; best theme based resort; best restaurant; best tourism guide; best homestay establishment; best educational institute In tourism sector; best haritha hotel among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applications can be downloaded from ‘www.tstdc.in’ or from regional offices and should be submitted along with the proposal by August 31 at the Department of Tourism, Kala Bhavan, Ravindra Bharathi. Contact 9440816068, 9440816065 for more details.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.