Applications invited for skill development courses

A Central government recognised certificate given at the end of free-of-cost course

The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Kendra at Srinagar Colony in the town has invited applications from the eligible youth for various skill development courses.

In a statement, District Employment Officer K. Sriram said skill development training will be imparted to the eligible youth in courses like nursing, call centre and documentation assistant free of cost to help them get employment in the private sector.

The selected candidates will be provided with uniform and material free of cost during the training. They will be presented with the Central government recognised certificates after the successful completion of the skill development courses.

The candidates in the age group of 18-35 years possessing the requisite qualifications are eligible to apply for the PMKVY courses. For further details contact phone numbers: 9949947610 and 9640954923.