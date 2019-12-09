Applications invited for short-term course at IIT-H

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) is inviting applications for a short-term course on ‘Nonlocal Mechanics Approaches for Modeling Localised Deformations’ to be conducted from February 19-21 here.

Modeling approaches

The course will provide an overview of modeling approaches used in the mechanics of elastic and inelastic materials and structures, with special attention to the objective description of highly localised deformation modes such as damage, fracture and shear bands.

Highlighting the importance of the course, Amirtham Rajagopal, associate professor, Department of Civil Engineering at IIT-H, said, “It is intended to provide graduate students, engineers, and researchers working in aerospace, automotive, civil, mechanical engineering, and materials and manufacturing industries with the theory and applications of non-local and non-linear mechanics approaches for modelling localised elastic and inelastic deformations, more specifically for modeling fracture or damage in materials. The course will be co-taught by IIT-H faculty and renowned international faculty such as J.N. Reddy and Arun Srivasa from Texas A&M University, USA.”

Last date to apply

The last date to send in applications by e-mail is December 15. Interested students can log on to http://nmamld2020.com/home.html for more information.