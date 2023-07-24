Applications invited for NIMS Hospital Management course

July 24, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) is offering a Master’s in Hospital Management (MHM) for which it is accepting applications to fill up 20 seats.

The course is being offered for the last 19 years with many successful students securing jobs in various institutions. Course academic in-charge Martha Ramesh said that interested candidates can apply online through the website and submit the hard copy at NIMS Panjagutta.

Hospital Administrative Department HoD Dr. Nimma Sathyanarayana said that to be eligible, candidates must be under 30 years as on December 31, 2021, after completing their degree. There will be a three-year relaxation for SC, ST, BC candidates.

Dr. Ramesh said that the admitted candidates are eligible for fee reimbursement from the government. Bus pass facility is also extended to these candidates.

The last date for submission of the online application is August 5 and the last date to submit the hardcopy is August 9. Details can be had on www.nims.edu.in, or can be had on 040-23489189.