Applications invited for Intinta Innovator campaign

Aug. 5 is last date for submitting entry highlighting invention

Collector R.V. Karnan has called upon people from all walks of life to apply for the State government’s ambitious ‘Intinta Innovator’ campaign aimed at promoting a culture of innovation.

In a statement, he said people from all spheres and across age groups such as including students, teachers, farmers, youth, homemakers, IT professionals and researchers, can participate in the campaign.

Those interested can send their applications/ entries highlighting their inventions in six sentences and a two-minute video clip, along with four photos of their invention, their name, village/town/ district, phone number and other relevant details to WhatsApp number 91006-78543 before August 5.

Five innovations will be selected from the district after the first shortlisting process, and appreciation certificates will be presented to the five innovators at the Independence Day celebration.

Further details can be had by calling 98494-65546 or 94411-95765.