Applications invited for ‘High Commissioner for a day’ competition

The British High Commission has invited applications for the sixth edition of ‘High Commissioner for a day’ competition. Women in the age group of 18 to 23 are eligible to apply. Theme for this year’s pan-India competition is ‘Women in Leadership’.

The winner will get an opportunity to head the diplomatic mission for a day – oversee the UK’s largest overseas network, chair meetings with diverse stakeholders, and have a chance to experience the UK-India partnership in action.

To apply, participants have to record and upload a one-minute video answering ‘Which woman in public life inspired you the most and why?’ The video must be shared on either Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, by tagging ‘@UKinIndia’, using the hashtag ‘#DayoftheGirl’ . The deadline to apply is September 2, 2022.

Only one entry per person is accepted. A jury at the British High Commission will select the winner, who will be announced on @UKinIndia social media channels. The participants were reminded not to share personal details in their video, post or tweet.

The competition is held to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child. Last year’s winner was 20-year-old Aditi Maheshwari from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said: “The UK and India are doing big things together, from combating climate change to agreeing a free trade deal. But, celebrating the International Day of the Girl Child together with a wonderful young Indian applicant each year is without a doubt one of my favourite things to do as High Commissioner”