Applications invited for enrolment of voters to Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ constituency 

The State election authority, Chief Electoral Officer, has invited applications from eligible people for enrolment as voters in Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ constituency of the Legislative Council.

CEO Vikas Raj said applications received after November 7 would be processed after the publication of draft voter lists on November 23 while the applications received till date would be processed as part of the publication of the draft electoral roll. The development follows the directive from the Election Commission of India for de novo preparation of the electoral rolls for the Teachers’ constituency. The qualifying date for fresh electoral rolls was fixed as November 1.

He exhorted the eligible persons to apply in the prescribed modified Form-19 that came into effect from August 1 this year and the applications should be accompanied by requisite documents/certificates.

Eligible candidates could submit their applications online through www.ceotelangana.nic.in or submit physical copies to the concerned election officials at the district level.