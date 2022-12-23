Applications invited for allotment of Rajiv Swagruha flats

December 23, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

HMDA has notified allotment of the remaining flats from Rajiv Swagruha townships at Bandlaguda and Pocharam on ‘as is where is’ basis to the general public and the old applicants by way of draw of lots.

The applicants interested should pay token advance of ₹3 lakh for triple bedroom, ₹2 lakh for double bedroom and ₹1 lakh for single bedroom flats in the form of demand draft drawn in favour of Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA, which should be submitted to the Managing Director of Rajiv Swagruha Corporation on or before January 18 by 5 p.m., a press release informed.

A total of 407 single bedroom flats are available for allotment in Bandlaguda, while in Pocharam, 16 triple bedroom, 570 double bedroom and 269 single bedroom flats are available.

For more details, one may check the HMDA website (‘www.hmda.gov.in’) or Rajiv Swagruha Corporation’s website (‘www.swagruha.telangana.gov.in’).