Applications for new ration cards to be accepted from Oct 2; Telangana Govt considers issuing digital ration cards

Published - September 20, 2024 01:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the Civil Supplies department officials to prepare an action plan for issuing new ration cards to eligible families

The Hindu Bureau

Applications for the new ration cards in Telangana will be received from October 2, 2024. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI

Telangana Government is contemplating to issue digital ration cards for eligible beneficiaries so that they can get the benefits of the Government schemes.

Issue of digital ration cards to eligible families will ensure that benefits extended under the public distribution scheme (PDS) will reach all the families. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the Civil Supplies department officials to prepare an action plan for issuing new ration cards to eligible families.

The Chief Minister asked the department to prepare a comprehensive action plan in this regard. Applications for the new ration cards will be received from October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. Mr. Revanth Reddy said he would convene a meeting soon to prepare the modalities relating to the scheme.

