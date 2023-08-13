Applications for liquor outlets to be received in Prohibition and Excise Commissioner’s office 

August 13, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has decided to set up an exclusive cell in the office of the Prohibition and Excise commissioner here to receive applications for allotment of liquor outlets in any district across the State.

This will be in addition to the district collectorates where applications for the outlets are being received. The move is aimed at avoiding scope for formation of syndicates, Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud said at a meeting with senior officials on Sunday to review the progress of receipt of applications for liquor outlets for the new excise year starting December 1.

Mr. Goud wanted officials concerned to ensure transparency in the allotment of shops in line with the directions issued by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Constant vigil should be maintained during the submission of applications to avoid scope for the formation of syndicates and steps should be taken to ensure that there are no obstructions for the aspirants in submission of their applications.

The government was firm on initiating stringent action against those resorting to such measures and causing loss to the State exchequer. He said the government has decided to depute special officials to districts where a lesser number of applications were received and they would monitor the situation in coordination with the district collectors.

The officials concerned should strictly adhere to the reservation provided to the Goud community and members from SC/ST communities in the allotment of liquor shops. In the event applicants cannot submit caste certificates, officials should accept the self-declaration given by the applicants. Those interested in submitting applications for liquor outlets should contact the local officials or on toll-free number 1800 425 2523 in the event of problems encountered in the submission of their forms.

At the same time, officials were directed to convene meetings of those engaged in real estate, cement, pharma and textiles businesses in their respective jurisdiction to explain them about the liquor policy introduced by the State government.

