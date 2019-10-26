‘Applications for liquor outlets reflect confidence in State’

The record revenue earned by the Excise Department through an unprecedented number of applications for the allotment of 2,216 retail liquor shops for next two years even during the period of economic slowdown is dubbed by the department an indication that people’s faith in State’s economy and their belief that they can do business in a stable environment.

The new excise retail shops that were allotted to applicants through drawal of lots will start functioning from November 1.

There were 48,784 applications from across the State for the liquor shops earning the Department the highest ever non-refundable application fee that alone fetched ₹975.68 crore as against ₹411.19 crore in 2017. The average number of applications per shop were 22.1.

Revenue gain

The overall increase of revenue in the year 2019-20 from allotment of shops without affecting consumers is ₹1,476 crore.

Special Chief Secretary, Revenue, and Excise Commissioner Somesh Kumar said proper guidelines, systems adopted like transparent and simplified system of draw of lots, measures under ease of doing business such as simplified application and self certification, waiver of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for application, significant reduction of operation cost for retailers and facility to pay retailer excise tax in eight instalments instead of six and reduction of bank guarantee requirement from 65% to 50% all helped. “Basically people believed that they can do stable business with minimum investment,” he said.

Fewer litigations

He said many such measures taken by the Excise Minister and the Department under the guidance of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao helped the Department to wrap up allotment of liquor shops to reduce litigation. One significant success of the excise this time was many new entrepreneurs applied in large numbers and they got the allotment. Getting new people into business will bring in new and better thinking. Provision for walk-in stores for a fee of ₹5 lakh also helped in revenue.