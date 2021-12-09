Applications for degree courses

HYDERABAD

Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society has invited applications from eligible boys and girls appearing Intermediate 2nd year (academic year 2021-22) or who have completed 2 years of Intermediate or its equivalent examination held during 2021 (with a minimum of 40% marks) for TGUGCET-2022 entrance exam (Telangana Gurukulam Under Graduate Common Entrance Test) for admission into B.A/B.Com/BBA/B.Sc 1st year degree (English medium) courses in Telangana Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges.

The application format, prospectus showing the details of colleges and courses offered and related information is available on TSWREI & TTWREI Society websites: www.tswreis.ac.in and www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in from Dec.10.

The last date for uploading of applications is January 10 and entrance exam will be conducted on Jan.23, said a press release.

