Application booth opened for SCR Employees CCS

South Central Railway Employees’ Cooperative Credit Society (SCRECCS) has opened a new branch in Mahabubnagar on platform number 1 to ease the submission of loan applications and cater to the needs of the shareholders. It was opened by its president K. Muralikrishna and secretary Bheem Sen on Monday. Monthly savings schemes and loans for purchase of two-wheelers and four-wheelers have been introduced for the benefit of the members at low interest rates, said a press release.