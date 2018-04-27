Appeal on expulsion order begins

Arguments to ascertain whether 12 MLAs of Telangana Rashtra Samithi become necessary parties in the appeal against a single-judge order setting aside expulsion of two Congress MLAs commenced at the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday.

Senior advocate from Supreme Court Vaidyanathan began his argument having assured a Division Bench of High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K. Vijaya Lakshmi of strictly confining to the points as to how his clients (12 TRS MLAs) become parties in the writ appeal.

Earlier, when the appeal was filed, the bench sought to know how the TRS MLAs — who were not among the respondents — had any locus standi in the matter. Only after finalising this point, further arguments on the appeal against the single-judge order would be taken up, the Bench had categorically told the counsel.

“My clients (12 TRS MLAs) were part of the House that had passed the resolution of expelling the two Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and S.A. Sampath Kumar,” Mr. Vaidyanathan said.

“Was the expulsion order not passed by the Assembly Speaker,” the acting Chief Justice sought to know. Mr. Vaidyanathan explained that members of the House present on that day passed that resolution.

Citing the case of Rajaram Pal, the senior counsel argued that the House had power to expel a legislator. He contended that an inquiry need not be ordered before expulsion because the incident that resulted in their expulsion happened inside the House only. The reasons cited for the expulsion were conduct of the two MLAs in the House. The resolution was passed the very next day of the objectionable behaviour of the two MLAs, he said.

Quoting from the writ petition filed by Mr. Venkat Reddy, the senior counsel said the MLA wanted the video footage to be shown wherein he was accused of throwing an earphone at the dais resulting in an injury to the Chairman of Legislative Council on that day.

When action against the two MLAs was taken based on unruly behaviour and a resolution of expulsion was passed, the question of violation of principles of natural justice didn’t arise, Mr. Vaidyanathan argued.

There is no specific law, procedure or ground on which the House had to decide upon expulsion of a member, he said. The acting Chief Justice sought to know, in that case, what were the safeguards available for an MLA if he or she was suspended just because of being an ‘inconvenient member’. Mr. Vaidyanathan said he would elaborate on that point. The hearing was posted for Friday (today).