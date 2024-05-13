Appeal by Hyderabad LS candidates about low voting fails to have impact

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency which witnessed high drama in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls witnessed a sluggish start and ended up recording the lowest polling percentage in the State at approximately 39.17%.

As polling stations opened at 7 a.m., the polling percentage was a groggy 9.06%. The polling percentage rose only slightly to 10.7% before noon.

Earlier on Monday morning, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate Asaduddin Owaisi, soon after casting his vote in St Faiz School, Shastripuram, which is a part of the Chevella constituency, spoke to the media and urged the public to vote in large numbers. Speaking to the media, Mr. Owaisi described this election as the country’s most significant polls. “Forget about individuals. Forget about cult following. The country is bigger than any individual. Don’t vote for any individual. Vote for the country. Vote for a party,” he said.

As the clock was ticking, concerns over the unflattering polling percentages was palpable. Leaders cutting across party lines began to appeal to voters to go to polling stations as soon as they could, and exercise their right to franchise. “I appeal to the people, especially the youth to come out in large numbers and vote. I appeal to the elderly that apart from your vote, we require your supplication,” Chandrayangutta legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi said in a video that was released on his YouTube channel.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hyderabad LS candidate Kompella Madhavi Latha too appeared anguished on account of the low turnout and urged voters to reach polling stations. She also claimed that police were ‘dull’.

Mild tension was palpable after Ms. Kompella’s motorcade and AIMIM party workers and supporters ran into each other near the Victoria Hotel crossroad near Talab Katta. Heckling and sloganeering was witnessed there.

Polling came to a halt at polling station 88 in the Chandrayangutta assembly segment after technical issues were reported. AIMIM candidate Asaduddin Owaisi reached the spot and spoke to officials there.

Several people conjectured that the low polling turnout could have been on account of election fatigue. Others pointed out that the trend was not limited to Hyderabad LS constituency but was seen in several urban areas. Thirdly, electors, party workers, and those on election duty said that the distance between homes and polling booths created confusion. Also distribution of voter slips remained wanting.

