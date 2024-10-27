App to be launched for Indiramma Housing Scheme

The State government is launching a special app to select the Indiramma Housing Scheme beneficiaries in a transparent manner, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said.

At a review meeting on the development of the app, the Minister suggested a few modifications to improve its functioning and also adding Telugu content for the benefit of the rural residents. The app is likely to be officially launched next week. The Minister said that technology would play a crucial role in the selection process as well as the completion of the house. He said the Indiramma Housing Scheme aims to provide houses to all eligible individuals, regardless of political affiliations or regional backgrounds. The government wants to ensure that all the eligible were covered.