GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

App to be launched for Indiramma Housing Scheme

The app is likely to be officially launched next week.

Published - October 27, 2024 05:38 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is launching a special app to select the Indiramma Housing Scheme beneficiaries in a transparent manner, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said.

At a review meeting on the development of the app, the Minister suggested a few modifications to improve its functioning and also adding Telugu content for the benefit of the rural residents. The app is likely to be officially launched next week. The Minister said that technology would play a crucial role in the selection process as well as the completion of the house. He said the Indiramma Housing Scheme aims to provide houses to all eligible individuals, regardless of political affiliations or regional backgrounds. The government wants to ensure that all the eligible were covered.

Published - October 27, 2024 05:38 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.