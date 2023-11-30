App on polling booth queue information activated by GHMC

November 30, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

PollQRoute, an app created by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to disseminate information to voters about queues at the polling stations in the city, was activated on GHMC website and My GHMC app on Wednesday.

This is the first time such an app has been devised to draw urban voters to the polling booths in Hyderabad, said officials.

Those intending to use the app may open the GHMC website and click on the PollQRoute blinker right beneath the GHMC logo. In the app, one has to choose the name of the constituency and of the polling station, from the respective dropdown boxes, to get the details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with the navigation route to the polling station, the app will give the updated status of the queue at the booth, and also the estimated wait time.

The queue details are updated from time to time by the respective sector officers, a press statement from the GHMC informed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.