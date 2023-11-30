HamberMenu
App on polling booth queue information activated by GHMC

November 30, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Government employees who have been deployed for election duty on November 30 cast their postal ballot at the Amberpet facilitation centre, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Government employees who have been deployed for election duty on November 30 cast their postal ballot at the Amberpet facilitation centre, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

PollQRoute, an app created by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to disseminate information to voters about queues at the polling stations in the city, was activated on GHMC website and My GHMC app on Wednesday.

This is the first time such an app has been devised to draw urban voters to the polling booths in Hyderabad, said officials.

Those intending to use the app may open the GHMC website and click on the PollQRoute blinker right beneath the GHMC logo. In the app, one has to choose the name of the constituency and of the polling station, from the respective dropdown boxes, to get the details.

Along with the navigation route to the polling station, the app will give the updated status of the queue at the booth, and also the estimated wait time.

The queue details are updated from time to time by the respective sector officers, a press statement from the GHMC informed.

