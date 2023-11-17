ADVERTISEMENT

App based cabs unavailable for Hyderabad airport rides

November 17, 2023 10:48 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport | Photo Credit: File | Ramakrishna. G

Rides to and from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, using app-based cabs are currently unavailable. 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the RGIA Hyderabad on Thursday reported that “App-based cabs are unavailable due to disruption of services at the providers’ end. But that shouldn’t stop you from a seamless transit experience. Ensure your hassle-free and efficient commute from the airport.”

The airport authorities suggest considering alternatives such as radio taxis, car rentals, prepaid taxis, SHE cabs, and the Pushpak bus services to ensure a hassle-free commute to and from the airport.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US