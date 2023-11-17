App based cabs unavailable for Hyderabad airport rides

November 17, 2023 10:48 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

Rides to and from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, using app-based cabs are currently unavailable.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the RGIA Hyderabad on Thursday reported that “App-based cabs are unavailable due to disruption of services at the providers’ end. But that shouldn’t stop you from a seamless transit experience. Ensure your hassle-free and efficient commute from the airport.”

The airport authorities suggest considering alternatives such as radio taxis, car rentals, prepaid taxis, SHE cabs, and the Pushpak bus services to ensure a hassle-free commute to and from the airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT