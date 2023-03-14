Apologise for demonetisation, Harish Rao asks Centre

March 14, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao has stated that demonetisation — ban on high denomination (₹1,000 and ₹500) currency notes — had failed badly and the BJP government at the Centre has admitted it in Parliament on Monday, at least indirectly and it is time it admitted about the difficulties faced by people due to the ban.

Stating that BJP always speaks something and does something else, he said the demonetisation was one major example, for it has proved beyond doubt that it was an utter flop show. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he observed that BJP leaders were keeping silent on it as they know very well that it was a disaster as demonetisation had increased currency transactions by 54% as per the RBI statistics.

Eradicating fake currency, reducing use of currency and increasing digital payments were three major goals of demonetisation but all the three objectives had fallen flat. As per the admission of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the currency in circulation had increased to 13% GDP after demonetisation from 11% before it, he pointed out.

Further, it had also failed to control circulation of high denomination notesas the Central Board of Direct Taxes had itself stated that high value currency notes (₹2,000 amd ₹500) had gone up after demonetisation. About ₹40,000 crore cash in high value notes was seized in 592 cases so far.

The plan that black money would controlled with demonetisation had also failed, resulting in ₹5 lakh crore loss to the economy as the step had left loss of employment to 62 lakh people and death of 108 persons while standing in queues for getting their high value notes exchanged. Further ₹21,000 crore was spent on minting/printing the new currency notes.

Demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the nation for banning high value currency notes as he did in case of new farm laws, the also wanted the Centre to publish a White Paper on demonetisation as it had increased black money in the overseas bank accounts instead of reducing it. He said the BRS had then supported ban of high value currency notes with belief on the Prime Minister but it was proved wrong.