Apollo’s 12-hour mega vaccination drive today

To be held from 7 am to 7 pm; walk-ins allowed

Apollo Hospitals has announced a mega nationwide COVID vaccination drive to be conducted at over 300 Apollo vaccination centres spread across cities, towns, semi-rural areas on Wednesday. Slots can be booked on Apollo 24/7 app and one can select a centre closest to them. Walk-ins too are allowed at all the centres.

The drive will be conducted from 7 am to 7 pm, making it convenient for people to get vaccinated before and after office hours, as per their convenience. One can also choose a preferable time slot to get the jab.

President-Hospitals Division, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, K. Hari Prasad said that Covaxin, Covishield, and Sputnik vaccines will be administered during the drive.

Executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Group, Shobana Kamineni said that vaccination is the best defence against the impending third wave and “get back to life as we know it”. Based on the response to this mega camp, Apollo centres will continue such vaccination drives.

Dr Hari Prasad said that they are ready to vaccinate any number of people, be it 50,000 or 1 lakh. He said that the load of beneficiaries will be distributed across the 300 centres.