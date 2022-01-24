Apollo introduces ‘International Second Opinion Service’

HYDERABAD

24 January 2022 20:57 IST

Those seeking second opinion can consult an Apollo consultant, and express interest in the service

‘International second opinion service’ was announced by Apollo Hospitals Group in collaboration with The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic on Monday. As part of it, doctors at Apollo will be able to collaborate with leading medical experts at the Cleveland Clinic to review complex cases and devise treatment plans. Those seeking an international second opinion can consult an Apollo consultant, and express interest in the service. The patient’s medical records will be shared with The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic under appropriate consent and a conference call will be scheduled between the international medical expert and Apollo consultants, in presence of the patient.

Based on the patient’s health history and case discussion with the Apollo consultant, the international doctor will share insights in the form of a written opinion with the Apollo consultant, who will further discuss and decide the course of treatment for the patient.

“At Apollo, we strive to break all barriers that come in the way of patients getting nothing but the best care. Empowering our doctors with global peer support in ratifying the diagnosis and exploring innovative management plans is one step in that direction,” said Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group.

