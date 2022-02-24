Apollo Hospitals ties up with VR platform firm

‘8chili Inc is a leader in VR space’

Apollo Hospitals Group announced on Thursday collaboration with ‘8chili Inc’ to enable engagement in metaverse, the virtual reality platform, to increase patient engagement and skill mastery for hands-on training.

“We are constantly exploring ways to enrich and expedite the healthcare community, and patient experience. Virtual Reality (VR) will change how both these things are done. 8chili Inc is a leader in VR space and we are excited to work with them to integrate VR solutions into our care continuum.” said chairman Dr. Prathap C. Reddy in a virtual interaction.

Joint MD Sangita Reddy said, “Healthcare is a natural fit for immersive VR training. As the need for healthcare professionals be trained effectively and efficiently keeps growing, we strongly believe 8chili’s platform will help us deliver VR immersive training at scale and efficiencies.”

“We are very excited about working with Apollo Group Hospitals as this allows us to deliver the immersive experience to the millions of patients they serve,” said Founder and CEO, 8chili, Aravind Upadhyaya. The platform is trusted by some of the leading education and healthcare institutions in the world for teaching and training students, and to engage patients for pre-op and post-op consultation and therapy, said a press release.