Apollo Hospitals launches rapid response patient monitoring system

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
October 19, 2022 20:15 IST

Apollo Hospitals announced the launch of its indigenously developed automated, rapid-response patient monitoring system designed to monitor and proactively alert a team of experts if it anticipates an unexpected deterioration in patient health.

This will dramatically improve timely intervention with the right experts, thus ensuring significant improvement in patient’s condition management and health outcome, said joint managing director Sangita Reddy.

Apollo’s technology enabler HealthNet Global has developed this custom designed continuous monitoring platform integrated with advanced medical devices and wearables that transmits patient health data and provides easy access to the care providers at three different levels to ensure no critical event is missed and patient safety is ensured.

The platform access enables nurses and doctors to monitor patient health from nurse stations, their mobiles and also from a regional command centre. Its AI enabled early warning score and alert system helps timely intervention of clinicians, thus providing enhanced care to patients.

It underwent successful trials in Hyderabad and Chennai and within two months has provided efficiency in nursing care and reduction in unexpected complications. The system Apollo Hospitals is now expanding this system across its network of hospitals and will invest over $ 12 million in the next three years, informed a press release on Wednesday.

