Apollo Hospitals launch AI tool to predict cardiovascular disease risk

An Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered tool to predict risk of cardiovascular disease was launched by Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday. Physicians can use the risk assessment tool to deliver proactive, pre-emptive and preventive care for at-risk individuals, improving lives while mitigating future pressure on healthcare systems.

It delivers CVD risk score using algorithms specifically for the Indian population and helps in developing standardised care regimens. The risk is categorised into three categories: high, moderate and minimal. Besides, it gives insights on the risk contributors that can be modified to improve the score.

Those interested to undergo the assessment can walk into Apollo Hospitals and pay ₹ 200. Apart from physicians at the corporate hospitals group, physicians at government and private hospitals can access the AI-powered tool by sending their details to infoaicvd@apollohospitals.com

Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said that while some predictive tools do exist to help physicians understand the probability of their patients developing heart disease, most of these are based on Western data sets and don’t take regional risk variations into account. “This impacts their accuracy when applied in an Indian context. The Apollo AI-powered Cardiovascular Disease Risk tool will change that and put the knowledge and the means to predict and prevent heart disease in the physician’s hands. Available till now only to Apollo’s physicians, it is a proud moment for us to dedicate this AI tool to all physicians in the country,” he said.

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “Apollo’s AI-powered Cardiovascular Disease Risk Score is specifically for use in the Indian population, so that physicians can better predict the risk of cardiac disease in their patients. The tool is built on algorithms based on ten years of anonymised data relating to around 400,000 individuals across the country collected by the team at Apollo Hospitals”.