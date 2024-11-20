 />
APMAS to present awards to SHGs on November 22

Published - November 20, 2024 05:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Women’s Self-Help Group (SHG) federations from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have achieved national recognition, securing the first and second ranks respectively, in a country-wide assessment conducted by Hyderabad-based NGO Mahila Abhivruddhi Society-Andhra Pradesh (APMAS).

The Elakurthy Mandal Mutually Aided Thrift and Credit Cooperative Village Societies Federation Limited of Hanumakonda district in Telangana was adjudged the best performing federation in India. The Tavanam Palli Mandal Mahila Samakhya Mutually Aided Cooperative and Credit Societies Limited from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh secured the second spot

The third place was awarded to Hirkani Mahila Prabhag Sangh from Maharashtra. The awards will be presented on November 22 at the National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (ni-msme), Yusufguda, in Hyderabad. A national conference on SHG Federations and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) will precede the award ceremoney on November 21 at the same venue.

In the Southern Zone category, Telangana’s Navabharathi Paraspara Sahayaka Parapathi and Marketing Mandal Samakhya from Jangaon district was ranked first, followed by Andhra Pradesh’s Puthalapattu Mandala Mahila Samakhya from Chittoor district in second place.

