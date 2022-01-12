APHMEL is SCCL’s subsidiary and will continue to remain same: TS

TS reiterates stand on SCCL in meeting convened by Union Home Secretary

The Telangana government has said that the Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery Equipment Limited (APHMEL) has been a subsidiary of public sector miner Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and would continue to remain in future.

The State has recalled that according to Schedule XII A coal (item 1) of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, of the total equity of SCCL, 51% should be with the Telangana government and 49% was with the Central government.

“As there is a specific provision in the very Act itself, the government of India should not have entertained any request raised by AP regarding the same,” Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

Division of SCCL came up during the meeting of chief secretaries of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh convened by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday. Mr. Bhalla had concurred with the view expressed by the State that APHMEL is a subsidiary of SCCL and would continue to remain so in future too.

The meeting also discussed about the allocation of AP Bhavan in New Delhi. It was suggested that a committee consisting of Finance special chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, Roads & Buildings engineer-in-chief and Resident Commissioner of Telangana along with their AP counterparts be constituted.

The committee should submit a report giving various options for the division of AP Bhavan. The Union Home Secretary concurred with the suggestion directing that the committee should give its report in a time-bound manner.In addition to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary in Chief Minister’s Office S. Narsing Rao, GAD principal secretary Vikas Raj, Energy special chief secretary Sunil Sharma, Transco and Genco chairman and managing director D. Prabhakar Rao and other senior officials participated in the virtual meeting.