Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank (APGVB) Chairman K.Prathapa Reddy on Tuesday handed over a cheque for ₹65 lakh towards flood relief and rehabilitation work to Telangana Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy. The contribution was raised through the donation of one day’s privilege leave (PL) encashment by the employees. APGVBOA president Makkad was also present during the occasion, APGVB said in a release.

Related Topics Telangana