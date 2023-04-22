APBS behind record deletion of job cards, workers from MGNREGS

April 22, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The newly-introduced Aadhaar Payment Bridge System (APBS) could have played a significant role in the record number of deletions of job cards and workers from the rolls of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Telangana.

The State has seen 17.3 lakh workers pertaining to over five lakh job cards getting removed from the scheme in 2022-23, which is a record number for Telangana, the annual report by Libtech India said. The previous high was a mere 16,000 deletions in 2018-19.

The net deleted job cards, after being set off against the new job cards issued, account for 8.2% of the current registered job cards at 52.8 lakh, and the net deleted workers account for 14.8% of the 1.05 crore registered workers in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Job cards are issued per household to ensure 100 days of work a year for each household. While deletions are an ongoing phenomenon in the entire country, and many of them could be attributed to families moving elsewhere and workers opting out, a considerable number could be due to failure in getting workers added to the APBS.

“During the field survey, it came to our notice that the reasons mentioned for removal of several workers were not valid. Workers did not even know that their names had been deleted, and were clueless as to why they were not being given work. For instance, there was a woman in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district who is shown to have moved away from her family. But she was married and a mother of two, and did not have any reason to move. Her husband’s name was present in the job card, but hers was deleted,” Chakradhar Buddha, member of the team that prepared the report, said.

Early this year, the Union Ministry of Rural Development introduced the mandatory APBS, a digital payment system which uses Aadhaar to authenticate and authorise banking transactions for transferring wages under MGNREGS. The system requires that the workers complete their Aadhaar seeding, Aadhaar authentication and mapping with the National Payment Corporation of India. Workers who are not eligible for APBS will not be able to access work.

As per the data available, in Telangana, 54 lakh out of 59.5 lakh active workers have successfully completed the three mandatory requirements for APBS, while 5.5 lakh workers could not. The percentage of ineligible workers increases substantially if calculated against all the registered workers at 1.05 crore. Active workers are those who have sought work in the previous three years.

“There has been a lot of pressure on district and block level officials to complete the APBS process for all workers. To enhance the completion figures, the officials seem to have deleted workers in a sweep, in a few interior parts of the State where we conducted field research. Aadhaar authentication was rejected for a large number of workers due to name mismatch between job card and Aadhaar. Removing them from the rolls is a simpler solution than going through the rigour of getting them authenticated,” said Mr. Buddha.

Duplicate job cards, fictitious workers, workers who joined the scheme solely for building a house or toilet and who have moved from the village too, could constitute the deleted numbers, the report says.