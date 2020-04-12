AP woman with rare abnormality delivers baby

A pregnant woman from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, suffering from a rare congenital abnormality, delivered a baby in Huzurabad, Telangana, on Sunday. The woman and her family who used to work as daily wage labourers in Jammikunta, Karimnagar, were stuck in Telangana because of the lockdown. Besides, they did not have the ₹ 2 lakh which private hospitals quoted to perform the surgery.

Doctors and nurses at Government Area Hospital Huzurabad performed a two-hour-long surgery to save the woman and the newborn. Medical superintendent of the Area Hospital Dr V Ravi Praveen Reddy said that the woman Anusha (19), suffered from ‘Primi with bicornuate uterus with placenta previa and Percreta with anaemia’. She has two uterus instead of one, and suffered from anaemia.

The medical superintendent said that the uterus in which the foetus was growing ruptured because of pressure from the other uterus, leading to internal bleeding. The family members rushed her to a private hospital where doctors quoted ₹ 2 lakh for the surgery. As her condition worsened, there no time to shift her to a higher government facility hospital in Hanamkonda. State Health Minister Eatala Rajender was informed of the health emergency. He contacted doctors at the Area Hospital in Huzurabad.

“Only one out of one crore woman have this complication. Before the family brought her to our hospital, our team made necessary arrangements. We explained the family about the risk involved in the complex surgery and assured to do our best. They were in tears asking their daughter to be saved. The surgery lasted for two hours and the woman delivered a female baby,” Dr Reddy said. The woman and the newborn are safe and recuperating at the hospital.