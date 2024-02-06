A.P. water users’ body urges KRMB to shift office to Vijayawada

February 06, 2024 03:54 am | Updated 03:54 am IST - hyderabad

The Federation of Water Users and Ayacutdars Associations of Andhra Pradesh have requested the chairman of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) Shiv Nandan Kumar to shift the board headquarters to Vijayawada instead of Visakhapatnam in tune with the decision taken at a meeting held by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, and sought deployment of CISF personnel along Nagarjunasagar Left Canal.

In a representation submitted to the river board chairman here on Monday, president of the federation A.V. Gopala Krishna Rao said it was planned to shift the office from Hyderabad to Vijayawada initially and the board authorities had also scouted for a suitable premises there. But, the Andhra Pradesh government later decided to locate the office in Visakhapatnam and it was opposed by Telangana on the grounds that it could not be shifted to outside the basin area.

He also requested the board chairman to deploy CISF personnel along the Left Canal as it runs 63.6% in Telangana and the rest in A.P. It was necessary to deploy third-party security to prevent unauthorised drawal of water in the upper reaches of Telangana to ensure realisation of indented quantity of water at the A.P. border.